Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 43,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,928,158 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

