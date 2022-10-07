Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $5.77. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 160,119 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

