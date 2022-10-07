Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.66

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 106741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.77.

Tenable Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $2,667,209. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

