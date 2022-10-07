Tenset Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $241.20 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00006718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,593,747 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset (10SET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tenset has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenset is 1.2719234 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $109,925.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenset.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

