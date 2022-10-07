TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.05

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

