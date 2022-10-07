Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $316.51 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00012670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $316.51 million and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002541 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012806 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra (LUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Terra has a current supply of 1,004,262,701 with 127,475,474.310907 in circulation. The last known price of Terra is 2.47783681 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $102,131,657.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

