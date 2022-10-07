The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

AES Stock Down 1.9 %

AES stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after buying an additional 592,767 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

