The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Down 0.1%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 964 ($11.65) and last traded at GBX 977 ($11.81). 40,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 84,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 978 ($11.82).

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 971.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.