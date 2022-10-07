The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,023,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Boeing by 344.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.62. 42,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

