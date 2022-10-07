The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 366,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,330. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

