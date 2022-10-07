The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Clive Watson Buys 125,000 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66).

The City Pub Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CPC traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.81). 249,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.50. The firm has a market cap of £70.88 million and a PE ratio of -21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The City Pub Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58).

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The City Pub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.