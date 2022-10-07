The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Clive Watson Buys 125,000 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66).
The City Pub Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CPC traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.81). 249,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.50. The firm has a market cap of £70.88 million and a PE ratio of -21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The City Pub Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58).
The City Pub Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.