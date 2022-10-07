The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $34,619.04 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Honest Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
