The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.10. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 13,680 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The LGL Group Trading Down 56.3 %
The company has a market cap of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
Featured Stories
