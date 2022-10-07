The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.10. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 13,680 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group Trading Down 56.3 %

The company has a market cap of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a net margin of 42.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

