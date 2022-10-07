The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $67,838.76 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,527,152 shares in the company, valued at $67,260,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 66,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,856 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.