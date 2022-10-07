The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $48,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE PGR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
