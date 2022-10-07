The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.18

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 58341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

SWGAY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

