The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $18,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,220,000 after purchasing an additional 438,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 755.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 349,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $60.68 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

