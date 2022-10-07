The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lifted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,071. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

