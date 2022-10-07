ThreeFold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.04 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $10.04 million and $14,979.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,551,623 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThreeFold’s official message board is threefold.io/blog. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is https://reddit.com/r/threefold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

According to CryptoCompare, “ThreeFold (TFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ThreeFold has a current supply of 476,220,974 with 81,181,457 in circulation. The last known price of ThreeFold is 0.02935276 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,887.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threefold.io/.”

