thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $4.67. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 7,205 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKAMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.95.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.