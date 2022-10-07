Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $17,817.87 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $17,817.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,142.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,948,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 180.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

