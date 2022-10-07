Time New Bank Market Cap Hits $14.85 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @timenewbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is https://reddit.com/r/timenewbank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank (TNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Time New Bank has a current supply of 4,413,848,444.218691 with 4,072,568,444.2186904 in circulation. The last known price of Time New Bank is 0.00381968 USD and is down -33.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $596,250.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://tnb.fund/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.