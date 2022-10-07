TokenSwap (TP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,306.00

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One TokenSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $3,525.48 and approximately $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenSwap Token Profile

TokenSwap’s genesis date was April 25th, 2021. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 tokens. The official website for TokenSwap is tokenswap.info/#. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @tokenswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenSwap (TP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. TokenSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TokenSwap is 0.00014402 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,717.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenswap.info/#/.”

