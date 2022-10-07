Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 10,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,506,450.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$123,800.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$7.05. 11,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,271. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a market cap of C$296.86 million and a PE ratio of 22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

