Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess was first traded on June 23rd, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 tokens. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @tranchess and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tranchess is tranchess.medium.com.

Tranchess Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess (CHESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tranchess has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 82,546,918.53615722 in circulation. The last known price of Tranchess is 0.26245244 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,643,049.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tranchess.com/.”

