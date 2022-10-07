Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.33

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.33 and traded as low as $53.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 24,109 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

