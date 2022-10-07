TRH Financial LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $160,712,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 4.2 %

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE SWK traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.62. 40,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,721. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

