TRH Financial LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.90. 18,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.20.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

