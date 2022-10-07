TRH Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.