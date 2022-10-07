TRH Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.61. 6,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,484. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $261.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.