TRH Financial LLC Sells 596 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after acquiring an additional 209,120 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 31,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

