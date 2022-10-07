TRH Financial LLC Sells 599 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

TRH Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of RLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

