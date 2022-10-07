Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TOLWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.71.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.39 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

