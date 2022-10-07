Tripadvisor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the travel company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.26 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

