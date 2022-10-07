Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.10 ($0.82), with a volume of 933934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £281.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.33.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

