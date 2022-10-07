TRONbetDice Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One TRONbetDice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.01 or 1.00017336 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005068 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 tokens. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @winkorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “TRONbetDice (DICE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. TRONbetDice has a current supply of 983,233,671.36 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRONbetDice is 0.00704832 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,807.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.”

