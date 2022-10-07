Truist Financial Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $48.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

GPRE stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Green Plains by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

