Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $60.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

