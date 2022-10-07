Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $145,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 139,874 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 730.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.