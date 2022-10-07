Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,204,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

