Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $197.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.94 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

