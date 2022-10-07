Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 532 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of CapStar Financial worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 269.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

