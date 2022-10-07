Turnt Up Tikis Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.33 (TUT)

Turnt Up Tikis (TUT) traded down 55.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Turnt Up Tikis token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Turnt Up Tikis has a market cap of $13.33 and approximately $40,208.00 worth of Turnt Up Tikis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Turnt Up Tikis has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Turnt Up Tikis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Turnt Up Tikis Token Profile

Turnt Up Tikis’ genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Turnt Up Tikis’ total supply is 22,998,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,381 tokens. Turnt Up Tikis’ official Twitter account is @turntuptikis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Turnt Up Tikis’ official website is www.turntuptikis.com.

Buying and Selling Turnt Up Tikis

According to CryptoCompare, “Turnt Up Tikis (TUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Turnt Up Tikis has a current supply of 22,998,904 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Turnt Up Tikis is 0.0000345 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.turntuptikis.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turnt Up Tikis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turnt Up Tikis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turnt Up Tikis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Turnt Up Tikis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turnt Up Tikis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.