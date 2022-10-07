Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.62.
Shares of TWLO opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31.
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $925,919 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
