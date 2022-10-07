U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.09

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 26530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.