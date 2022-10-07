U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Global Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.