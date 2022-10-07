UBS Group Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €32.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 61,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,822. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

