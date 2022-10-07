UBS Group Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €16.10

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.
PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.98.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
NYSE PHG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 154,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $48.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
