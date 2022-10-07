UBS Group Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €16.10

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 154,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

