UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.22

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 4094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

