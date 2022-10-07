Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.86. 12,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,545. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.